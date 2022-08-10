Home Business

Centre releases Rs 1.16 lakh crore as tax devolution to states: Finance Ministry

"This is in line with the commitment of the Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure," the ministry said.

Published: 10th August 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The central government on Wednesday released two instalments of tax devolution to states amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore as against the normal monthly devolution of Rs.58,332.86 crore, the Ministry of Finance said.

Uttar Pradesh has got the highest amount of Rs 20,928.62 crore followed by Bihar at Rs 11,734.22 crore.

"The Union Government has released two instalments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,16,665.75 crore on 10th August 2022, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs.58,332.86 crore," the Union Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

"This is in line with the commitment of the Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure," the ministry said.

Andhra Pradesh got Rs 4,721.44 crore; Chhattisgarh received Rs 3,974.82 crore and Madhya Pradesh received Rs 9,158.24 crore. West Bengal has received Rs 8,776.76 crore as two instalments of tax devolution from the union government.

Gujarat has received Rs 4,057.64 crore; Haryana has received Rs 1,275.14 crore; Maharashtra has received Rs 7,369.76 crore; Rajasthan has received Rs 7,030.28 crore and Tamil Nadu has received Rs 4,758.78 crore.

