Home Business

Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 79.48 against US dollar

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.18 per cent at 106.18.

Published: 10th August 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

For representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 79.48 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.59 against the greenback and finally settled at 79.48 (provisional), registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 79.41 and a low of 79.59 against the American currency.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee had closed at 79.63 against the US dollar. The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of 'Muharram'.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.18 per cent at 106.18.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.10 per cent to USD 95.25 per barrel.

"The Indian rupee outperforms among Asian currencies amid corporate dollar inflows and lacklustre global cues ahead of US inflation data," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

The market is pricing in a cool-down in US inflation from the previous reading of 9.1 per cent to 8.7 per cent year-on-year.

"However, the US Fed remains hawkish and wants to see a clear decelerating trend before slowing the pace of tightening before the next FOMC meeting on September 21, which will bid well for the dollar," Parmar said.

In the near-term, spot USDINR is expected to trade in the range of 78.85 to 79.90, he added.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 35.78 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 58,817.29 points, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 9.65 points or 0.06 per cent to 17,534.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,449.70 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US dollar forex dollar index Dilip Parmar
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp