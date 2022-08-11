Home Business

Crypto exchange WazirX, Binance talk to resolve ownership issue

Zhao said Binance does not have control over operations including user sign-up, KYC, trading and initiating withdrawals and WazirX’s founding team controls that.

Published: 11th August 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Crypto exchange WazirX and Changpeng Zhao-run Binance may soon resolve the ownership issue, according to sources aware of the development. Lawyers of both the exchanges are coordinating to sort out the issue, the sources added.

In November 2019, Binance announced that it had acquired WazirX and after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on one of the directors of Zanmai Labs, which owns WazirX, the largest crypto exchange Binance clarified that the 2019 acquisition was limited to an agreement to purchase certain assets and intellectual property of WazirX.

Binance did not purchase any equity in Zanmai Labs. In addition, WazirX (including the foregoing assets) continues to be operated and managed by Zanmai Labs, the crypto exchange said. However, Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX has been saying that WazirX was acquired by Binance and it owns the WazirX domain name. “Binance has root access to  AWS (Amazon Web Services) servers,” Shetty said.

Both the founders had a public spat on Twitter. Zhao said Binance does not have control over operations including user sign-up, KYC, trading and initiating withdrawals and WazirX’s founding team controls that. “This was never transferred, despite our requests. The deal was never closed,” he said.

Sources said both the founders never had direct communication since February. It is said that after acquisition talks in 2019, owners were supposed to continue for another two years. In February when WazirX enquired Binance about the acquisition, the latter said the parent entity is under restructuring. 
Meanwhile, industry sources said that nine cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX are being questioned regarding Chinese loan apps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WazirX Binance Zanmai Labs crypto exchange
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp