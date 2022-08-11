M&M launches Bolero MaXX  Pik-Up at Rs 7.78 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mahindra and Mahindra plans to increase its sales volume in the light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment with the launch of its new brand of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up.

The company Wednesday launched the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 model in the city. Speaking at the event, Baneswar Banerjee, Head of Sales (South Zone) said that the company eyes lion’s share in the southern markets in the 2 to 3.5 tonne Gross Vehicles Weight (GVW) category with their entire portfolio.

Currently, the company holds 43% of the market in the south and has over 60% share in the national market. “But we want to go beyond a certain percentage so that we’ll get an edge over the competition,” he said.

The City 3000 has iMaxx telematics and the latest technological features, which are generally used in passenger vehicles.

The vehicles come in three variants - City 3000, City 3000 LX and City 3000 VX with prices ranging from Rs 7.68 lakh, Rs 7.72 lakh and Rs 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

CHENNAI: Mahindra and Mahindra plans to increase its sales volume in the light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment with the launch of its new brand of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up. The company Wednesday launched the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 model in the city. Speaking at the event, Baneswar Banerjee, Head of Sales (South Zone) said that the company eyes lion’s share in the southern markets in the 2 to 3.5 tonne Gross Vehicles Weight (GVW) category with their entire portfolio. Currently, the company holds 43% of the market in the south and has over 60% share in the national market. “But we want to go beyond a certain percentage so that we’ll get an edge over the competition,” he said. The City 3000 has iMaxx telematics and the latest technological features, which are generally used in passenger vehicles. The vehicles come in three variants - City 3000, City 3000 LX and City 3000 VX with prices ranging from Rs 7.68 lakh, Rs 7.72 lakh and Rs 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom prices).