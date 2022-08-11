Tata Consumer Products Q1 profit up by 38 per cent at Rs 276.72 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported a 38.2% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 276.72 crore for June quarter 2022-23 as compared to Rs 200.24 crore for the April-June period a year ago.

The company’s revenue from operations increased 10.58% to Rs 3,326.83 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,008.46 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year. Total expenses of the Tata Group FMCG arm were at Rs 2,958.72 crore as against Rs 2,696.19 crore.

The FMCG major’s revenue from the Indian market in April-June was at Rs 2,145.20 crore as against Rs 1,971.76 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. “We delivered double-digit revenue growth and improved profitability for the company despite a challenging macro environment and inflation impact in some of our categories,” TCPL Managing Director & CEO Sunil D’Souza said.

The company recorded market share gains in both core categories of tea and salt in India, he added.

