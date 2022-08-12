Air India all set to add 24 domestic flights from August 20

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Group-run Air India is adding 24 new flights to its domestic network with effect from August 20, 2022. Not only this, the airline is bringing 16 narrow-body aircraft back to service.

Air India’s narrow-body fleet currently comprises 70 aircraft, of which 54 are currently serviceable.

The remaining 16 aircraft, which reportedly were out of service due to unavailability of spare parts and inadequate maintenance when the airline was facing a severe cash crunch under the Government of India's ownership, will progressively return to service by early 2023.

The expansion in its domestic connectivity, according to Air India, will cater to growing traffic between major metro cities and facilitate convenient travel over the upcoming festive season. The strengthening of domestic connectivity has been enabled as more aircraft return to service.

Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, Air India, said, “This expansion bolsters connectivity between key metros, and improves connectivity between Air India’s domestic and international networks. Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit.” As per data issued by aviation regulator DGCA, passengers carried by domestic airlines grew 66.73% from 343.37 lakh to 572.49 lakh in the January to June 2022 period.

Jet Airways Q1 net loss at Rs 390.1 crore

New Delhi: Jet Airways, which is expected to recommence operations soon under new ownership, on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 390.1 crore for Q1FY23 as against a loss of Rs 129 crore in the same quarter last year. The airline’s revenue from operations fell 83 per cent to Rs 12.53 crore for the quarter under review. Jet Airways, which received an air operator certificate from DGCA on May 20, is yet to place an order for aircraft with Airbus or Boeing. Currently, the airline has just one operational aircraft -- which is a B737NG -- in its fleet.

