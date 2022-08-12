Home Business

Rupee falls 4 paise to close at 79.66 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.26 per cent to 105.36.

Published: 12th August 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees, Case, Income

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 4 paise to close at 79.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas market and rising crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 79.67 and saw an intra-day high of 79.63 and a low of 79.72 against the American currency.

It finally ended at 79.66, down 4 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated by 37 paise to close at 79.62 against the US dollar.

Traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range as investors awaited key domestic macroeconomic data points like the index of industrial production (IIP) and consumer price index (CPI) for further cues.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.26 per cent to 105.36.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.55 per cent to USD 100.15 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 130.18 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 59,462.78 points, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 39.15 points or 0.22 per cent to 17,698.15 points.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,298.08 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US dollar Forex Sensex dollar index
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp