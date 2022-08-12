Home Business

Sensex drops 155 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,600

Published: 12th August 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex fell 155 points in early trade on Friday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights TCS, Infosys and Maruti amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 155.21 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 59,177.39 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 37.25 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,621.75.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping 1.34 per cent, followed by Nestle India, Maruti, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, TCS and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, SBI, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Titan were the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE gauge ended 515.31 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,332.60 -- its highest closing since April 8, 2022.

Likewise, the Nifty gained 124.25 points or 124.25 per cent to close at 17,659.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,298.08 crore, as per exchange data.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent lower at USD 99.20 per barrel.

Equities on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in the overnight session.

Asian equities were upbeat this morning, as Japan's Nikkei added 2.13 per cent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with modest gains in mid-session deals.

