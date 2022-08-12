Home Business

Sensex extends gains for 2nd day ahead of IIP, inflation data 

A largely positive trend in global equities and foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic equity markets, traders said. However, IT and healthcare stocks remained a drag on the indices.

Published: 12th August 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark BSE Sensex gained 130 points on Friday after gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Tata steel ahead of the release of inflation and factory output data.

Recovering from its early losses, the 30-share BSE index ended 130.18 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 59,462.78 in a range-bound trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 39.15 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 17,698.15.

Brokers said investors picked up fundamentally strong stocks ahead of IIP (Index of Industrial Production) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation numbers to be released after market hours on Friday.

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 3.26 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI and ITC.

On the other hand, Infosys, Maruti, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and HUL were among the laggards, sliding as much as 1.56 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai closed in the red. Equities in Europe were trading higher in mid-session deals.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,298.08 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 100 per barrel.

