Home Business

ADIA to buy stake in Aditya Birla Health Insurance

Once the transaction is completed, ADIA will own a 9.99% stake, ABCL will hold a 45.91% stake and MMH a 44.10% stake, respectively, in ABHI.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 655 crore for a 9.99% stake in Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI), a joint venture of Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) and Momentum Metropolitan Strategic Investments (MMH). 

Once the transaction is completed, ADIA will own a 9.99% stake, ABCL will hold a 45.91% stake and MMH a 44.10% stake, respectively, in ABHI. “The Boards of Directors of Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Health Insurance approved a proposal for a primary capital infusion of nearly Rs 665 Crore in ABHI, from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA),” the company said in a statement.  The transaction values ABHI at about Rs 6,650 crore. The company said the completion of the deal is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ADIA Aditya Birla Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Health Insurance
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp