Dabur Chairman Amit Burman resigns, to remain non-executive director

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur on Friday announced that Amit Burman has resigned as the Chairman of the company with effect from August 10, 2022. Burman, however, will continue to serve as the non-executive director of the company.

The Board of Directors has also approved the appointment of Mohit Burman, who is currently the non-executive vice-Chairman of the company, as the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for a period of 5 years with effect from August 11, 2022.

Saket Burman has been appointed as the non-executive vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from August 11, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing. Burman took charge as the CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and forayed into the processed foods business with a range of ethnic cooking pastes & chutneys and packaged fruit juices. He then stepped down as the CEO of Dabur Foods when the company was merged into Dabur India Ltd in July 2007. Burman was then appointed the vice-Chairman of Dabur India Ltd. He was appointed as the Chairman of Dabur India Ltd in 2019.

Burman started his career at Dabur’s Industrial Engineering Department where he was responsible for the induction of machinery, method improvements, manpower reduction and improving product packaging. Prior to that, he worked at Colgate Palmolive, New York, the US in the manufacturing strategy department. In 1990, he trained at Tishcon Corporation in New York, the US where he was responsible for the safety of stock and optimum inventories.

