Home Business

Dabur Chairman Amit Burman resigns, to remain non-executive director

Burman started his career at Dabur’s Industrial Engineering Department where he was responsible for the induction of machinery, method improvements, manpower reduction and improving product packaging.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur on Friday announced that Amit Burman has resigned as the Chairman of the company with effect from August 10, 2022. Burman, however, will continue to serve as the non-executive director of the company. 

The Board of Directors has also approved the appointment of Mohit Burman, who is currently the non-executive vice-Chairman of the company, as the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for a period of 5 years with effect from August 11, 2022. 

Saket Burman has been appointed as the non-executive vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from August 11, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing. Burman took charge as the CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and forayed into the processed foods business with a range of ethnic cooking pastes & chutneys and packaged fruit juices. He then stepped down as the CEO of Dabur Foods when the company was merged into Dabur India Ltd in July 2007. Burman was then appointed the vice-Chairman of Dabur India Ltd. He was appointed as the Chairman of Dabur India Ltd in 2019.

Burman started his career at Dabur’s Industrial Engineering Department where he was responsible for the induction of machinery, method improvements, manpower reduction and improving product packaging. Prior to that, he worked at Colgate Palmolive, New York, the US in the manufacturing strategy department. In 1990, he trained at Tishcon Corporation in New York, the US where he was responsible for the safety of stock and optimum inventories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dabur Amit Burman Dabur chairman FMCG
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp