Home Business

I'm a Chinese, not a terrorist: Huawei India CEO Li Xiongwei tells Delhi court

Recently Li had approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of a Look Out Circular against him which restrained the Chinese national from leaving the country.

Published: 13th August 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Huawei (Photo | AP)

Huawei (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In an apparent reference to dialogue from a Bollywood movie, Huawei India CEO Li Xiongwei told a court here: "I am a Chinese and not a terrorist."

The CEO's comment through his lawyer was during a hearing on Friday, in connection with an Income Tax case.

In the earlier hearing, the Income Tax Department stated that Huawei had a "willful failure" of providing account books and relevant documents during a search at the Chinese electronic company's Gurugram office.

"The culpable mental state of the accused persons is to be presumed," stated Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anurag Thakur in a recent order.

He stated that there is sufficient material on record to summon the accused persons under 275-B and section 278-B of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (Deals with punishment for failure in facilitating an authorised officer to inspect the books of account or other documents).

As per the complaint, on February 15, the Income Tax Department conducted a search at Huawei Communications' Gurugram office for the verification of the books of accounts.

However, during the course of the search, Li, Sandeep Bhatia, Amit Duggal and Long Cheng, willfully and deliberately did not comply with the department, it said.

They also alleged that the company officials failed to provide adequate facilities to the IT officers and did not provide the relevant documents asked.

The court also noted that Li and others deliberately chose to give vague answers to some questions in their statement to the Department.

It further noted that the accused were only trying to somehow confuse the authorised officer in order to deny access to documents and unreasonably took a long time for furnishing data and information which have been readily available.

Recently Li had approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of a Look Out Circular against him which restrained the Chinese national from leaving the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huawei India Li Xiongwei Income Tax Income Tax Department Anurag Thakur
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp