Home Business

Russian GDP drops 4 per cent in Q2, 1st full quarter of fighting

Russia reported sizable GDP increases in the first quarter of 2022 and for the last three quarters of 2021.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |AP)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW:  Russia’s gross domestic product contracted 4 per cent in the second quarter of this year, the first full quarter since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the state statistical service said on Friday.

Russia was hit with a wide array of sanctions following its move into Ukraine on Feb. 24, including sanctions that cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international transfer system, and a significant exodus of foreign companies.

The report by the Rosstat service did not analyze why GDP was lower this year than in the same quarter of 2021. But it said there was a 15.3 per cent drop in wholesale trade and a 9.8 per cent contraction in retail trade.

Russia reported sizable GDP increases in the first quarter of 2022 and for the last three quarters of 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Economy GDP
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp