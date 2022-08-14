Home Business

‘Mining sector going through paradigm shift’

India is endowed with most of the minerals and produces 95 minerals, including fuel, atomic, metallic, non-metallic and minor minerals, the NDMC Chairman said.

Published: 14th August 2022 08:00 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mining sector in India is going through a paradigm shift with reforms to ease the business ecosystem and make the country self-reliant, said National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Chairman Sumit Deb. Given vast mineral resource base in the country, international giants too are showing interest in the country’s mines and mineral industry, along with domestic players, Deb said addressing a curtain raiser event hosted by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and NMDC jointly.

India is endowed with most of the minerals and produces 95 minerals, including fuel, atomic, metallic, non-metallic and minor minerals, the NDMC Chairman said.  “Collaboration between all relevant stakeholders including industry, Centre and states is the key and the upcoming conference will work as a platform to strengthen the collaboration and chalk out the plan ahead,” Deb added. 

