'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign leads to 'unprecedented' demand for tricolour

Several corporate houses and PSUs officials said they have undertaken special efforts to celebrate and promote the campaign.

Published: 15th August 2022 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

A tourist group from Israel was seen overjoyed with the Indian flag they received as part of the 'Har GharTiranga' campaign in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo |TP Sooraj, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by the Centre to commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence has helped boost demand for the tricolour as flag makers and traders are witnessing a surge in order and sales of the national flag.

Flag manufacturers also hailed the central government's decision to allow companies to spend their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds for the campaign.

"There has been unprecedented demand for the national flag this year. I have not seen such a demand in the last 16 years of my business. We are still receiving enquiries but we have to decline some of them at the last minute. We have already supplied 10 lakh pieces of the national flag and sales were bolstered by the Har Ghar Trianga campaign," Mumbai-based The Flag Company co-founder Dalvir Singh Nagi told PTI.

Nagi is not alone. Raju Halder, another flag maker in West Bengal's Howrah district, said the 20-member labour force of his manufacturing unit is busy delivering orders.

"As compared to orders delivered last year, demand for the national flag this time has soared manifold, and labourers are working day and night to meet the demand," he said.

Ajit Saha, a trader of flags in Kolkata's Burrabazar, one of the largest wholesale markets in the country, said demand is "more than the supply for certain types of flags and accessories this year".

"After a slump in the business for the last two years due to COVID-19, this year ushers in hope for us. It is like a boon for us," he told PTI.

Indian postal department is also selling the national flag online for easy procurement, and claimed it has "received a very good response".

Several corporate houses and PSUs officials said they have undertaken special efforts to celebrate and promote the campaign.

In a recent circular, the corporate affairs ministry said the campaign aimed to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and promote awareness about the Indian national flag.

"Spending of CSR funds for the activities related to this campaign such as mass scale production and supply of the national flag, outreach and amplification efforts are eligible for CSR activities," the circular said.

