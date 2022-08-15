Essar Oil UK reaches new milestone in transition to low carbon ops

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Essar Oil UK has achieved a new milestone in its ongoing transition to low carbon operations, following the UK government's decision to shortlist its new hydrogen project and a separate carbon capture project.

The firm's joint venture with Progressive Energy plans to construct two new low-carbon hydrogen production units at Ellesmere Port, Cheshire with a planned total investment of 1 billion pounds to deliver the hydrogen production hubs.

Hydrogen from Vertex will be used to decarbonise Essar Oil (UK)'s production processes, along with lowering the emissions of other neighbouring business.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy confirmed that the projects had been selected as part of the UK government's Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) Cluster Sequencing programme, the firm said in a statement.

"The new hydrogen plant will help Essar deliver its goal of producing 3.8GW of low carbon hydrogen by the end of the decade -- almost 40 per cent of the government's recently extended target of achieving 10GW by 2030," it said.

Part of HyNet, the plant is being built by Vertex Hydrogen and will significantly reduce CO2 emissions every year.

The project will also create thousands of new jobs in the North West and North Wales.

The installation of industrial carbon capture technology at the Stanlow refinery, which will enable the direct capture of more than 8,00,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, is also shortlisted, the statement said.

As part of Essar's ongoing investment, the company announced in February its plans to install a new 45-million pound furnace, capable of running 100 per cent on hydrogen -- the first of its kind in the UK.

The furnace will arrive at Stanlow in August via the Manchester Canal, becoming fully operational in 2023.

It will deliver major improvements to onsite energy efficiency and has the potential to reduce 2,42,000 tonnes of CO2 every year once it is powered by hydrogen from 2026.

Deepak Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer at Essar Oil UK, commented: "Essar Oil UK continues to deliver on its promise of leading the UK's low carbon transition. Our programme of major investment is decarbonising our own operations and supporting the development of low carbon economy across the North West and North Wales, creating thousands of jobs and securing the long-term future of this crucial facility."

NEW DELHI: Essar Oil UK has achieved a new milestone in its ongoing transition to low carbon operations, following the UK government's decision to shortlist its new hydrogen project and a separate carbon capture project. The firm's joint venture with Progressive Energy plans to construct two new low-carbon hydrogen production units at Ellesmere Port, Cheshire with a planned total investment of 1 billion pounds to deliver the hydrogen production hubs. Hydrogen from Vertex will be used to decarbonise Essar Oil (UK)'s production processes, along with lowering the emissions of other neighbouring business. The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy confirmed that the projects had been selected as part of the UK government's Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) Cluster Sequencing programme, the firm said in a statement. "The new hydrogen plant will help Essar deliver its goal of producing 3.8GW of low carbon hydrogen by the end of the decade -- almost 40 per cent of the government's recently extended target of achieving 10GW by 2030," it said. Part of HyNet, the plant is being built by Vertex Hydrogen and will significantly reduce CO2 emissions every year. The project will also create thousands of new jobs in the North West and North Wales. The installation of industrial carbon capture technology at the Stanlow refinery, which will enable the direct capture of more than 8,00,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, is also shortlisted, the statement said. As part of Essar's ongoing investment, the company announced in February its plans to install a new 45-million pound furnace, capable of running 100 per cent on hydrogen -- the first of its kind in the UK. The furnace will arrive at Stanlow in August via the Manchester Canal, becoming fully operational in 2023. It will deliver major improvements to onsite energy efficiency and has the potential to reduce 2,42,000 tonnes of CO2 every year once it is powered by hydrogen from 2026. Deepak Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer at Essar Oil UK, commented: "Essar Oil UK continues to deliver on its promise of leading the UK's low carbon transition. Our programme of major investment is decarbonising our own operations and supporting the development of low carbon economy across the North West and North Wales, creating thousands of jobs and securing the long-term future of this crucial facility."