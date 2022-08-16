Home Business

Shares of companies having Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investments settle on mixed note 

The 62-year-old investor, who was known as the Big Bull and Warren Buffett of India for his investment acumen, passed away on Sunday.

Published: 16th August 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:51 PM

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of companies having investments in late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

Jhunjhunwala had investments in more than three dozen companies, the most valuable being watch and jewellery maker Titan, part of the Tata group.

Titan ended 0.88 per cent higher at Rs 2,493.65.

During the day, it gained 1.09 per cent to Rs 2,499. Among the firms in his portfolio, Aptech shares dipped 0.04 per cent to settle at Rs 232.65 on BSE after falling 5.92 per cent to Rs 218.95 during the day.

Shares of Metro Brands declined 1.36 per cent to Rs 842.70.

During the day, it dropped 3.13 per cent to Rs 827.50 on BSE. Agro Tech Foods fell 0.62 per cent.

Among the gainers, Star Health climbed 1.62 per cent to Rs 707.40 after falling 4.79 per cent to Rs 662.75 in intra-day trade.

Tata Motors went up 2.55 per cent, Nazara Technologies jumped 2.44 per cent, NCC Limited gained 2.09 per cent, Indian Hotels went higher by 1.32 per cent, Crisil advanced 1.02 per cent and Titan Company climbed 0.88 per cent.

Among other companies, Canara Bank advanced 0.54 per cent and Rallis India climbed 0.13 per cent.

According to trendlyne data, Jhunjhunwala and associates publicly held 32 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 31,905 crore at the end of June 2022 quarter.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark index advanced 379.43 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 59,842.21 points.

Stock markets were closed on Monday on account of Independence Day.

