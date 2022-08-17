Home Business

Interline agreement: Jetstar passengers can now book seats on IndiGo flights 

Australian carrier Jetstar, which is the low-cost subsidiary of Qantas, and IndiGo announced in April that they had entered into an interline partnership.

Published: 17th August 2022

NEW DELHI: Passengers of Australian low-cost airline Jetstar can now book seats on IndiGo flights as an interline agreement between the carriers went live on Wednesday, according to a statement.

"As demand for air travel continues to recover, Jetstar customers looking for low-cost travel options can now access IndiGo's low fares from Jetstar's hub in Singapore to key Indian destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Tiruchirappalli via jetstar.com," the carriers said in a joint statement.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, "The partnership will enable customers to enjoy seamless connectivity between Jetstar and IndiGo and access to a wide variety of destinations across Asia Pacific."

