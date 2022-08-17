Home Business

Singapore’s GIC, others pick stake in Max; KKR exits

These shares were purchased by the buyers at Rs 353 apiece. Shares of Max Health closed nearly 10% higher on Tuesday at Rs 396.70 on the BSE.

Published: 17th August 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Singapore state fund GIC, US-based New World Fund and a few other institutions on Tuesday bought the US, private equity major, KKR’s 257 per cent stake in hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute via block deals.

The other buyers included Smaller Cap World Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage Fund, Monetary Authority of Singapore, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, and WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund, according to data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

These shares were purchased by the buyers at Rs 353 apiece. Shares of Max Health closed nearly 10 per cent higher on Tuesday at Rs 396.70 on the BSE. According to block deal data with the BSE, KKR, through its affiliate Kayak Investments Holding, sold a total of 26,01,96,762 equity shares, amounting to 27 per cent stake in the company. This values the transactions at Rs 9,184.94 crore.

Now that KKR has exited the firm, Max Healthcare promoters, led by Abhay Soi, will own about 24 per cent stake in the company. Soi will remain the chairman and MD of the healthcare chain. KKR and its Mumbai-headquartered affiliate Radiant 2018 had acquired 49.7 per cent shares in Max Healthcare at Rs 80 apiece.

In the past year, KKR had reduced its stake in the company which is a part of its exit strategy. In September 2021, KKR sold part of its stake for 2,956 crore and then sold another 10 per cent stake in the company for nearly Rs 3,300 crore in March 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GIC New World Fund KKR Max Healthcare Institute
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp