Flipkart Ventures to invest USD 5 lakh in 6 start-ups

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flipkart Ventures, the USD 100 million venture fund set up by e-commerce giant Flipkart, on Thursday said it will be investing in six start-ups.

This is part of its accelerator programme -- Flipkart Leap Ahead, and the six start-ups will  receive an equity investment upto USD 500,000 from Flipkart.

All the six start-ups -- Dopplr, Livwell, LogisticsNow, NeuroPixel.AI, Rightbot Technologies and Sellerapp -- will undergo a mentorship programme, which has been designed by Bain & Company.

At the end of the programme, the start-ups will be able to present their ideas, over the course of the 16-week mentorship training, to potential investors and industry leaders on a Demo Day, said Flipkart. The start-ups cover areas such as robotics, AI, personalisation, data analytics and supply chain.

This programme is mainly to support early-stage start-ups. This includes a metaverse with virtual stores, robotic supply chain solutions, AI-powered fashion cataloging, data analytics-powered business optimisation and data-based freight intelligence, Flipkart added.

The Flipkart Leap Ahead programme graduated its first cohort in July 2021 with eight start-ups that pitched their ideas to investors and raised further funding.

Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Development, said, “We want to support start-ups to scale up their businesses and build relevant solutions to solve complex problems in the consumer internet and technology ecosystem."

