Home Business

Govt increases ECLGS limit by Rs 50,000 crore for hospitality sector

The government further said that given their high employment intensity and direct and indirect linkages with other sectors, their revival is also necessary for supporting overall economic recovery. 

Published: 18th August 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved the enhancement in the limit of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore for the hospitality sector.

The overall allotment has been increased from Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore, with the additional amount being earmarked exclusively for the tourism and hospitality sector. The increase has been done on account of the severe disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on hospitality and related enterprises, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The additional amount would be made applicable to enterprises in hospitality and related sectors till March 31, 2023.

“The enhancement is expected to provide much-needed relief to enterprises in these sectors by incentivising lending institutions to provide additional credit of up to Rs 50,000 crore at low cost, thereby enabling these business enterprises to meet their operational liabilities and continue their businesses,” said the government in a statement. 

About Rs 3.67 lakh crore amount of loans have already been sanctioned under the scheme till August 5, 2022, the statement said. “While other sectors were back faster on a recovery path, demand continued to be subdued for these sectors for a longer period, suggesting the need for suitable interventions for their sustenance and recovery.”  

The government further said that given their high employment intensity and direct and indirect linkages with other sectors, their revival is also necessary for supporting overall economic recovery. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre ECLGS hospitality sector Anurag Thakur
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp