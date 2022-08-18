Home Business

Govt likely to mop up Rs 17,873 crore from 5G spectrum auction this fiscal

As per the 5G auction modalities, the participants were given the option to pay the dues in 20 equal annual instalments; they can pay the entire amount or part of it upfront.

Published: 18th August 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is likely to garner Rs 17,873 crore from the 5G spectrum auction this fiscal, according to industry sources. India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio paid Rs 7,864 crore, while Vodafone Idea (VIL) paid Rs 1679 crore and Adani Data Networks paid Rs 18 crore as their first instalment.

Meanwhile, India’s second-largest telco Bharti Airtel chose to pay four instalments of `8312.4 crores in one go, as against 20 equal annual instalments in the next 20 years. The Company believes that this upfront payment coupled with the moratorium on spectrum dues and AGR(adjusted gross revenue)-related payments for 4 years will free up future cash flows and allow Airtel to dedicate resources to concentrate on the 5G rollout.

“This upfront payment of 4 years allows us to drive 5G rollout in a concerted manner given our operating free cash flow. Airtel also has access to Rs 15,740.5 crore in capital from the rights issue, which is yet to be called. With the ideal spectrum bank, best technology and adequate free cash flow, we are excited to bring to the country a world-class 5G experience,” said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel.

The telecom ministry garnered Rs 1.53 crore in the just-concluded auction. Among the bidders, Jio was the most aggressive bidder, followed by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Jio spent Rs 88,078, Airtel invested Rs 43,084 crore, while VIL put in Rs 18,799 crore to acquire the 5G spectrum. 

As per the 5G auction modalities, the participants were given the option to pay the dues in 20 equal annual instalments; they can pay the entire amount or part of it upfront. Such part payment would be for at least two years or more. 

“Over last one year, Airtel has also cleared Rs 24,333.7 crore of its deferred spectrum liabilities much ahead of scheduled maturities,” said Airtel in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DoT 5G spectrum 5G spectrum auction Reliance Jio Vodafone Idea Adani Data Networks
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp