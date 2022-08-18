Home Business

Over 97 lakh domestic air passengers in July, 7.6 per cent lower than June: DGCA

Overall, 6.69 crore people travelled on domestic flights in the January-July period of 2022, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in its monthly statement.

Published: 18th August 2022 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 97 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in July, 7.6 per cent lower than the 1.05 crore who travelled in June, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.

Overall, 6.69 crore people travelled on domestic flights in the January-July period of 2022, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in its monthly statement.

The rainy season is usually a lean period for the aviation sector in India. IndiGo -- India's largest carrier -- carried 57.11 lakh passengers in July, a 58.8 per cent share of the domestic market, it mentioned.

Vistara flew 10.13 lakh passengers and Air India flew 8.14 lakh passengers in July this year, according to the data shared by the DGCA.

Go First, SpiceJet, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 7.95 lakh, 7.76 lakh, 4.42 lakh, 1.12 lakh passengers, respectively, in July, the data showed.

The occupancy rate or load factor for SpiceJet was 84.7 per cent in July, the DGCA noted.

The occupancy rate of Vistara, IndiGo, Go First, AirAsia India and Air India was 84.3 per cent, 77.7 per cent, 76.5 per cent, 75.2 per cent and 71.1 per cent, respectively, in July, it added.

During the last two years, the aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DGCA data mentioned that in July this year, AirAsia India had the best on-time performance of 95.5 per cent at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Vistara and Go First were at the second and third positions at these four airports in July with 89 per cent and 84.1 per cent on-time performance respectively, the DGCA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aviation Air passengers DGCA Directorate General of Civil Aviation
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp