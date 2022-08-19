Home Business

Only 1 start-up turned unicorn in July 2022

In the first six months of this year, 16 start-ups have turned into unicorns.

Published: 19th August 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Hurun India report 2021 further said that India added circa three unicorns every month over the last year.

Unicorns. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Only one start-up-dollar unicorn club in July. However, the start-up sector continued to drive the PE (private equity) deal volumes with a 70 per cent share and with investment values of USD 0.6 billion, says the Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker report. 

In the first six months of this year, 16 start-ups have turned into unicorns.  It said that July witnessed a steep decline in deal values due to the absence of big-ticket investments and non-disclosure of values in the majority of the deals.  

