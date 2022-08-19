Only 1 start-up turned unicorn in July 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Only one start-up-dollar unicorn club in July. However, the start-up sector continued to drive the PE (private equity) deal volumes with a 70 per cent share and with investment values of USD 0.6 billion, says the Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker report.

In the first six months of this year, 16 start-ups have turned into unicorns. It said that July witnessed a steep decline in deal values due to the absence of big-ticket investments and non-disclosure of values in the majority of the deals.

