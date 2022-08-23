Home Business

After Wipro, now Infosys reduces average variable pay for June quarter amid margin squeeze

Larger rival Tata Consultancy Sevices has reportedly delayed quarterly variable compensation payout for some employees by a month.

Published: 23rd August 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's second-largest IT services company Infosys has scaled back the average variable payout of employees to about 70 per cent for the June quarter amid margin squeeze and high employee costs, according to sources.

Recently, Wipro held back the variable pay of employees mainly due to pressure on margins, inefficiency in its talent supply chain and investment in technology.

Larger rival Tata Consultancy Sevices has reportedly delayed quarterly variable compensation payout for some employees by a month.

According to the sources, Infosys has reduced variable payout for the June quarter or Q1 FY23 to about 70 per cent and the employees have been informed about the same.

An e-mail sent to Infosys on the issue did not elicit a response.

Last month, Infosys reported a lower-than-estimated 3.2 per cent rise in June quarter net profit amid escalating costs.

However, the company raised its full-year revenue growth outlook to 14-16 per cent citing strong demand and robust deal pipeline.

The company maintained the margin guidance at 21-23 per cent but made it clear that with the increase in cost environment, it will be at the lower end of the margin outlook.

Infosys' operating margins were at about 20 per cent in Q1 FY23.

Higher employee benefit expenses, sub-contracting costs, and travel expenses had pushed up overall costs for the Bengaluru-headquartered firm in the June quarter.

As such, an elevated level of attrition leading to higher employee costs is denting the profitability of the Indian IT industry.

Infosys' Chief Financial Officer, Nilanjan Roy, in the Q1 earnings statement, had said the company is fuelling the strong growth momentum with strategic investments in talent through hiring and competitive compensation revisions.

"While this will impact margins in the immediate term, it is expected to reduce attrition levels and position us well for future growth," Roy had said.

The company had said it continues to optimise various cost levers to drive efficiency in operations.

Compensation hikes, however, impacted margins by 160 basis points, and utilisation dipped due to the impact of new freshers coming in.

The company asserted that these were more in the nature of "investments" given the robust demand scenario, and assured it will be looking at cost optimising levers such as better utilisation, and more automation.

Wipro too has held back employees' variable pay due to pressure on margins.

Managers to the C-suite level of the company will not get any portion of variable pay, while employee grades between freshers to team leaders will get 70 per cent of the total variable pay, sources aware of the matter had earlier said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys Wipro average variable payout
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp