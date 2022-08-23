Home Business

Over 3,000 deeptech start-ups in India raise USD 2.7 billion n in 2021, grow 53 per cent CAGR

Deeptech start-ups have a presence across not just traditional verticals, but also newer verticals like environment tech, aviation, maritime & defence.

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With over 3,000 deeptech start-ups as of 2021, the ecosystem has grown at a CAGR of 53% in the last 10 years, growing at par with the Indian tech start-ups, said a joint report by Nasscom and Zinnov, a global consulting firm.

Titled ‘India’s Deeptech Start-ups - poised for Impact’, the report said 2021 has been a landmark year for India’s deeptech start-ups with the ecosystem seeing 1.6X growth in equity investment, compared to 2020. Over 210 deeptech start-ups were added in CY2021.

Bengaluru and Delhi were leading Deeptech start-up hubs. In 2021, over 270 start-ups raised USD 2.7 billion across 319 deals, with AI and Big Data & Analytics being the top technologies raising equity investments. Due to its strong fundamentals for scaled start-ups, seed stage start-ups have seen 2.3X growth in equity investments in 2021, as compared to 2020, raising a total of $186 million funding in 2021, the report added.

Among verticals, SCM and logistics were the most funded sectors in 2021, with deeptech start-ups raising funds across use cases like drone delivery, autonomous delivery bots, cold chain monitoring and fleet management. Agri-tech sector saw a boom in funding in 2021 owing to multiple early and late-stage funding. Deeptech start-ups have a presence across not just traditional verticals, but also newer verticals like environment tech, aviation, maritime & defence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deeptech Start-ups Nasscom and Zinnov
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp