Home Business

Supertech's twin towers demolition will be deterrent against illegal construction: FPCE

Before demolition, it must be ensured that allottees in both towers have been refunded money with interest or given alternate accommodation, the The Forum For People's Collective Efforts said.

Published: 23rd August 2022 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Supertech’s twin towers. (File | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Supertech’s twin towers (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida scheduled for August 28 should act as a deterrent for builders resorting to illegal construction, homebuyers' apex body FPCE said on Tuesday.

The Forum For People's Collective Efforts (FPCE), an umbrella body of homebuyers that played an important role in enactment and implementation of RERA, also demanded that dues of all aggrieved homebuyers be cleared before the demolition exercise.

"The demolition order by the Supreme Court is certainly a landmark moment in the real estate history of India. This should act as a big deterrent for builders to not resort to illegal construction," FPCE President Abhay Upadhyay told PTI.

In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the twin 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane), which are part of Supertech's Emerald Court project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

There are over 900 flats in these two towers.

Upadhyay said exemplary punishment should also be given to all officials who were found to be working hand in gloves.

"Otherwise, the same situation may continue after a temporary pause," Upadhyay cautioned.

The FPCE President suggested that there should be a mechanism to let homebuyers know what they are buying is illegal or legal.

"What mechanism has been made to ensure that illegal construction are detected and stopped early and that homebuyers can easily differentiate between legal and illegal construction. Some guidelines in this regard would have helped," Upadhyay said.

Before demolition, he said it must be ensured that all allottees in both towers have been refunded money with interest or given alternate accommodation.

As per the evacuation plan, more than 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies will have to vacate their homes by Sunday morning.

Over 2,500 vehicles will also be removed from there.

The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28.

As per the plan, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the twin towers, will remain unavailable for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on the day of demolition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supertech homebuyers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp