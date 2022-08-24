Home Business

First quarter GDP growth likely to be 15.7 per cent: SBI Ecowrap report

The government will announce the first quarter GDP numbers on August 31.

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the first quarter of FY23 is expected to be in double digits due to the low base effect. Analysts estimate 13-15 per cent growth in GDP in the first quarter.

“Importantly, private final consumption expenditure in real terms that had declined significantly by `4.77 lakh crore in Q1FY21 owing to COVID-19 pandemic recovered by 46 per cent in Q1FY22. It remains to be seen how the remaining 54 per cent pent up demand recovered in Q1FY23,” the SBI report stated.

“We believe, it is likely to be more than 54 per cent, indicating a strong recovery in consumer demand, specifically in services which have helped in the likely strong Q1FY23 numbers. This also accounts for 6.8 per cent of the total GDP contribution in Q1FY23,” it further added.

Meanwhile, as per ICRA, India’s GDP growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal is likely to grow in double digits at 13 per cent due to the low base and significant recovery in the contact-intensive sectors following the large vaccination coverage.  

The sectoral growth in Q1 FY2023 is likely to be driven by the services sector, followed by the industry, said ICRA.  Gross Value Added (GVA) growth in agriculture, forestry and fishing is projected to decline to 1.0 per cent in Q1 FY2023 from 4.1 per cent in Q4 FY2022, owing to heat waves in several parts of the country, which suppressed wheat production, it added.

