Mercedes launches India’s most expensive electric car at Rs 2.45 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched its most-expensive electric car- the EQS sedan – in India priced upwards of Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom) for the powerful AMG version.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the first of the three new luxury EVs lined up for Indian market debut in 2022 as the carmaker expects 25 per cent of its total India sales to come from greens in the next five years.

Martin Schwenk, the managing director & CEO, of Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are very optimistic and we are bullish to look at around, say 25 per cent of sales in the next five years (from EVs)...Whether it comes early or later, nobody knows but two years ago, I would not have this statement.”

The AMG EQS will be followed by the launch of the locally-assembled EV- the EQS 580 next month. The third electric car by Mercedes will be a seven-seater electric SUV, EQB, that is expected to go on sale around November 2022.

The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ features a 107.8kWh battery and can do a range of 529–586 km on a single charge under standard conditions. The maximum output of the car is up to 560 kW (761 hp) in RACE START mode with boost function. In this case, the luxury saloon can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a battery charge level of at least 75 per cent and can achieve a top speed of 250 km/h.

Mercedes claims that the EV’s battery can be charged with up to 200 kW at quick-charging stations with direct current. In this case, power for up to another 300 kilometres can be “topped up” in just over 19 minutes. In the interior, the sedan is equipped with the MBUX Hyperscreen, which has three displays merged into one another to create a screen band over 56-inch wide.

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched its most-expensive electric car- the EQS sedan – in India priced upwards of Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom) for the powerful AMG version. Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the first of the three new luxury EVs lined up for Indian market debut in 2022 as the carmaker expects 25 per cent of its total India sales to come from greens in the next five years. Martin Schwenk, the managing director & CEO, of Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are very optimistic and we are bullish to look at around, say 25 per cent of sales in the next five years (from EVs)...Whether it comes early or later, nobody knows but two years ago, I would not have this statement.” The AMG EQS will be followed by the launch of the locally-assembled EV- the EQS 580 next month. The third electric car by Mercedes will be a seven-seater electric SUV, EQB, that is expected to go on sale around November 2022. The AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ features a 107.8kWh battery and can do a range of 529–586 km on a single charge under standard conditions. The maximum output of the car is up to 560 kW (761 hp) in RACE START mode with boost function. In this case, the luxury saloon can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a battery charge level of at least 75 per cent and can achieve a top speed of 250 km/h. Mercedes claims that the EV’s battery can be charged with up to 200 kW at quick-charging stations with direct current. In this case, power for up to another 300 kilometres can be “topped up” in just over 19 minutes. In the interior, the sedan is equipped with the MBUX Hyperscreen, which has three displays merged into one another to create a screen band over 56-inch wide.