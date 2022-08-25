Home Business

Rupee gains six paise to 79.80 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 79.80 against the dollar, registering a gain of 6 paise over its previous close.

Published: 25th August 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 79.80 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking its Asian peers and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 79.80 against the dollar, registering a gain of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 79.86 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.22 per cent to 108.44.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.45 per cent to USD 101.68 per barrel.

The Rupee could remain range bound amid caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

"Higher oil prices could keep appreciating bias capped, but most Asian and EM peers have started the day with gains and could lend support," Iyer added.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 307.95 points or 0.52 per cent up at 59,393.38.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 93.10 points or 0.53 per cent to 17,698.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 23.19 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US dollar rupee
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp