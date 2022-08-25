Home Business

Vodafone Idea to start 5G services in Delhi-NCR soon

Experts say upgrade to 5G will help it stop subscriber-base erosion.

Published: 25th August 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

5G

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Vodafone Idea (VIL) will soon start 5G services in Delhi-NCR as the telecom service provider has initiated its network upgrade process. The telecom operator, in a message to its Delhi subscribers, said Vi network is being upgraded to 5G. “Good News!! Vi network is being upgraded to 5G! Your network experience will now be superior, soon you will experience better coverage and superfast Internet service in Delhi-NCR with our Vi network,” reads the message of the company. 

Experts say the network upgrade of the telco to 5G will help it to stop its subscriber-base erosion. Vi has been losing its subscribers over the past 15 months due to poor connectivity issues.  The company lost 1.8 million subscribers in June 2022, leaving it with 256.6 million network users. As per the latest telecom regulator data, Reliance Jio has a 36% market share, Airtel has 31.63% and Vi’s market share decreased to 22.37%. Analysts say Vodafone needs to make its presence felt faster to grab 5G customers before Jio or Airtel makes offers. 

“To remain in the telecom tug of war, Vodafone needs to make its presence felt faster to grab 5G customers before Jio or Airtel makes offers. It’s just a technology upgrade to give better and faster experience to subscribers. The development follows after Bharti Airtel announced that its 5G coverage planning is completed for 5,000 top cities and a pan-India rollout by March 2024 and Jio planning for 1,000 cities very soon,” said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research) of Mehta Equities.  

Recently, the company in a statement said its network investment initiatives continue to deliver significant capacity uplift with data capacity at 2.9x times compared to September 2018. Vi had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore in the April-June 2022 quarter as compared to Rs 7,319 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea 5G VI 5G Delhi-NCR
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp