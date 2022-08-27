Home Business

Delhivery to create 75,000 seasonal jobs over 6 weeks

Ahead of the festive season, logistics player Delhivery will create more than 75,000 seasonal jobs over the next six weeks.

Published: 27th August 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhivery Ltd

Representational image. (Photo | Delhivery)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the festive season, logistics player Delhivery will create more than 75,000 seasonal jobs over the next six weeks. Of the total, the company will hire over 10,000 off-roll employees across its gateways, warehouses and last-mile delivery centres. Delhivery will also double down on its various partner programmes by onboarding individual bikers, local retailers, business partners and transporters.

The company is expected to roll out a revenue payout of 150 crore across all its programmes. Ajith Pai, chief operating officer, Delhivery, said, alongside building delivery capacity, we have expanded our infrastructural footprint by a million sq ft in the first quarter of FY23.”

“Our fully-automated mega gateway at Tauru went live in April this year and is equipped with the automated parcel and hub sortation to drive efficiency across both b2c and b2b supply chains,” he added.
The company is also beefing up its pan-India parcel sortation capacity by 1.5 million shipments a day to meet the heightened customer demands.” Through the LMA(Last-Mile Agent) programme, the company will hire 50,000 last-mile agents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhivery seasonal jobs
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp