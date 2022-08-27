Delhivery to create 75,000 seasonal jobs over 6 weeks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the festive season, logistics player Delhivery will create more than 75,000 seasonal jobs over the next six weeks. Of the total, the company will hire over 10,000 off-roll employees across its gateways, warehouses and last-mile delivery centres. Delhivery will also double down on its various partner programmes by onboarding individual bikers, local retailers, business partners and transporters.

The company is expected to roll out a revenue payout of 150 crore across all its programmes. Ajith Pai, chief operating officer, Delhivery, said, alongside building delivery capacity, we have expanded our infrastructural footprint by a million sq ft in the first quarter of FY23.”

“Our fully-automated mega gateway at Tauru went live in April this year and is equipped with the automated parcel and hub sortation to drive efficiency across both b2c and b2b supply chains,” he added.

The company is also beefing up its pan-India parcel sortation capacity by 1.5 million shipments a day to meet the heightened customer demands.” Through the LMA(Last-Mile Agent) programme, the company will hire 50,000 last-mile agents.

