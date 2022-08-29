Google Pixel 6A smartphone: Should you buy it?

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: American tech-giant Google has introduced its mid-ranged Pixel 6A smartphone in the Indian market at a price of Rs 43,999. Google has launched a smartphone in India after a gap of two years -- the last time Google launched its smartphone -- Google Pixel 4A --in India was in October 2020.

About the device

Priced at Rs 43,999, Google Pixel 6A comes with the first-generation Tensor chip, developed by Google. It has only one variant -- 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal space.

One thing that will definitely impress everyone is its design and build. Even though Google used PCB (Printed chip board) material to build the phone, it gives a premium look. Google has placed the SIM card tray on the left edge while the power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge. USB type C Port, mic, loudspeaker sit on the bottom and secondary mic on the top.

In terms of display, Google Pixel 6A comes with a punch-hole display in the middle and has a 6.1-inch OLED display with 60 Hz refresh rate. The OLED display will give a good viewing experience to the users.

Google Pixel 6A is equipped with Google’s Tensor chipset that has an octa core processor and a Mali G78 MP20 GPU and runs on Android 12. In simple terms, the phone can handle any task like switching between apps or opening multiple browsers, watching videos without any lags.

But one starts facing problems when switching to heavy gaming, as it doesn’t have the highest setting available. Also, when the phone is used for multiple tasking for a longer period, it starts getting heated. We faced it while taking pictures and making videos.

Thankfully, the camera section of Google Pixel 6A will compensate for the loophole. At the rear, the phone sports a dual camera, primary is a 12.2MP shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens while in front is an 8MP selfie camera. It is also equipped with a Sony IMX363 sensor.

The pictures from the camera are really very pleasing, have fine details and maintain colour balance. The night shots or low lights are also very satisfactory, with no saturation at all.

The device comes with a 4,410 mAh battery unit that supports up to 18watt charging. There is no charger inside the box and only has a USB type cable. The painful part is it takes at least two hours to charge fully. But once charged, it can last the entire day for moderate users.

NEW DELHI: American tech-giant Google has introduced its mid-ranged Pixel 6A smartphone in the Indian market at a price of Rs 43,999. Google has launched a smartphone in India after a gap of two years -- the last time Google launched its smartphone -- Google Pixel 4A --in India was in October 2020. About the device Priced at Rs 43,999, Google Pixel 6A comes with the first-generation Tensor chip, developed by Google. It has only one variant -- 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal space. One thing that will definitely impress everyone is its design and build. Even though Google used PCB (Printed chip board) material to build the phone, it gives a premium look. Google has placed the SIM card tray on the left edge while the power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge. USB type C Port, mic, loudspeaker sit on the bottom and secondary mic on the top. In terms of display, Google Pixel 6A comes with a punch-hole display in the middle and has a 6.1-inch OLED display with 60 Hz refresh rate. The OLED display will give a good viewing experience to the users. Google Pixel 6A is equipped with Google’s Tensor chipset that has an octa core processor and a Mali G78 MP20 GPU and runs on Android 12. In simple terms, the phone can handle any task like switching between apps or opening multiple browsers, watching videos without any lags. But one starts facing problems when switching to heavy gaming, as it doesn’t have the highest setting available. Also, when the phone is used for multiple tasking for a longer period, it starts getting heated. We faced it while taking pictures and making videos. Thankfully, the camera section of Google Pixel 6A will compensate for the loophole. At the rear, the phone sports a dual camera, primary is a 12.2MP shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens while in front is an 8MP selfie camera. It is also equipped with a Sony IMX363 sensor. The pictures from the camera are really very pleasing, have fine details and maintain colour balance. The night shots or low lights are also very satisfactory, with no saturation at all. The device comes with a 4,410 mAh battery unit that supports up to 18watt charging. There is no charger inside the box and only has a USB type cable. The painful part is it takes at least two hours to charge fully. But once charged, it can last the entire day for moderate users.