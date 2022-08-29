Home Business

Government may invite financial bids for BEML privatisation in December quarter 

Every shareholder of BEML will get shares in BEML Land Assets and the process of demerger would be completed by the end of September or early October.

Published: 29th August 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

BEML

BEML. (Photo | CMDBEML Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to invite financial bids for the privatisation of BEML in the December quarter, an official said.

Earlier this month, the Corporate Affairs Ministry approved the demerger of land and non-core assets of BEML to BEML Land Assets Ltd. 

The official said that every shareholder of BEML will get shares in BEML Land Assets and the process of demerger would be completed by the end of September or early October.

"Once the demerger process gets over by September-end or by early October, the financial bids for strategic sale of BEML would be invited," the official told PTI.

The financial bids are expected in the October-December quarter and the draft share purchase agreement too would be finalised by then, the official added.

In January last year, the government invited preliminary bids for selling 26 per cent stake in BEML along with the management control.

Multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) were received by the government, after which the process of demerger was initiated following comments from investors.

Once the demerger is complete, financial bids would be invited. The government currently holds 54.03 per cent in BEML, which is a defence public sector undertaking.

At the current market price, sale of the government's 26 per cent stake in BEML will fetch around Rs 2,000 crore.

In 2016, the Union Cabinet approved the strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control, of the company.

So far, the government has raised Rs 24,544 crore through disinvestment in the current financial year against a full year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Privatisation BEML Corporate Affairs Ministry
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp