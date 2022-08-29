Home Business

India beacon of growth, stability: Mukesh Ambani 

There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world, he said at his company Reliance Industries' 45th annual shareholders' meeting.

Published: 29th August 2022 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday said India stands as a beacon of growth and stability amid global crisis.

There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world, he said at his company Reliance Industries' 45th annual shareholders' meeting.

"The world has almost overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is uncertainty owing to heightened geopolitical tensions and global risks," he said.

"There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world."

Rising fuel, food and fertiliser prices are impacting everyone, he said adding high inflation and supply disruptions threaten to trigger a global recession.

"Amidst this widespread unpredictability, India stands tall as a beacon of growth and stability," Ambani said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio Mukesh Ambani
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp