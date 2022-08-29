Home Business

Money and life rules for young investors

This investment could be path breaking - make sure that you know when to get out if things do not do well. Have a clear Exit strategy.

Published: 29th August 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

If you are in your 20s, it is the formative time for investing and could form the basis of your life long investing. Here are some tips:

Invest Bravely: this is the time for you to start your own start-up or invest with friends in their start-up. You could be investing your time, energy, contacts, to grow this. This investment could be path breaking - make sure that you know when to get out if things do not do well. Have a clear Exit strategy.

Get a good advisor - take your time in selecting a person who is about 15 years older than you - he/she will bring maturity and stability to your portfolio. If he/she is your parent’s advisor, well and good, but it is important to be hit off with him or her. If the wavelength matches, that person will be a good choice.

At this time of your Investment journey, the ‘rate of return’ on your money is not as important. What is very important is the ‘rate of money saved and invested’. If you are saving say 50% of your take home salary, you may be doing a great job. Make sure that this figure does not drop below 30% ever. Once in a while in a particular month, it is all right, but make sure that you make it up the next month.Learn to spend much less than what you earn. This sounds very simple, but you will be surprised by the number of people who break this simple rule.

Get a credit card, but, make sure that you do not use the credit part. This means whatever you spend on a credit card, the FULL AMOUNT should be paid off about 3-4 days before the due date. This will help you have (and keep) a good Credit Score. Anything about 750 is good, obviously, higher the better. Start your investing - your advisor should be able to help you with your Goal setting, mutual fund selection, tax benefits, liquidity, - and start building your portfolio.

Remember, you need not know how much you will need for Retirement, however, you need to start investing for the ‘big amount’ that you will require. If you are a person who still needs a number, aim for at least $2 million. 40 years from now (when you retire) this will not look as big as it looks today, relax.

Make very strict rules for borrowing - buy a second hand vehicle to start with, remember that a car looks good, but has high maintenance, and takes a lot in terms of fines, bribes, etc. In most cases a 2-wheeler can do a good job. However, a car feels safer. Ultimately, take a decision on the basis of affordability, family pressures, etc. when you take this decision. Remember that all the EMI that you pay should not exceed 30%. Keep this discipline always.

This is just a start, there will be more to come!

PV subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp