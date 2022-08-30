Home Business

Godrej Appliances targets Rs 5,500 crore turnover driven by premium segment

Festive sales usually comprise around 28 – 30% of the annual sales for the company. This year in Q2 FY 22-23 during Onam festivities, Nandi says, they are targeting over 30% growth over last year.

Published: 30th August 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Godrej Appliances. (File Photo)

Godrej Appliances. (File Photo)

By Samiksha Goel
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Consumer durables major Godrej Appliances is targeting a turnover of Rs 5,500 crore in 2022-23, a 35% growth as compared to the pre-pandemic year 2019-20. Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice-president at Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce, in interaction with TNIE said that the company has witnessed 52% growth in volume and nearly 70% growth in value in comparison to the same period last year.

“We estimate the second half of the year to be better than the first half as we are projecting inflation to be controlled and commodities to soften. We anticipate that the mass segment consumers who are postponing purchases now will come forward during the festive season and expect improvement in discretionary spending,” Nandi said. Inflation has affected consumer sentiment in the mass segments even as premium segments are buoyant, according to Nandi.

The premium mix in the total contribution is expected to double this year, compared to pre-pandemic years, he notes. “The premium growth is being seen across town classes. Catering to this demand from tier 3 and 4 cities, we have opened more than 135 exclusive brand stores – the Godrej Inspire Hubs, which have been seeing close to a third of their sales coming from premium segments.”

Festive sales usually comprise around 28 – 30% of the annual sales for the company. This year in Q2 FY 22-23 during Onam festivities, Nandi says, they are targeting over 30% growth over last year as well as pre-pandemic growth. He, however, adds the festive target setting for larger countries will depend on how the monsoons fare overall and the consumer sentiment over the next month or so. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GODREJ Consumer durables revenue Inflation Festive season
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp