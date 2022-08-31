Coal India Limited has not raised coal prices in last 4 years: Chairman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coal India (CIL) Chairman Pramod Agrawal on Tuesday said Coal India has not raised prices of coal in the last four years to ensure its supply at competitive prices to consumers compared to the international market.

While addressing shareholders at the company’s 48th AGM, the Chairman said the miner is committed to increasing its production and supplies to the mandated levels to ensure that the country gets power at a just price. “At a time when international coal prices are much higher, Coal India continues to supply its coal to Indian consumers at highly competitive prices, with no price increase over the last four years,” said Agrawal in his address.

He also said CIL is trying to list subsidiaries Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) but asserted that there was no question of demerging them. The company has a total of eight subsidiaries. Coal India meets 80% of the country’s dry fuel requirement.

CIL added that in the prevailing circumstances, bringing all stakeholders on board (for price hike) is difficult. “Prices of diesel and explosives have gone up and the wage negotiations are also underway,” he added. On the plans to list BCCL and CMPDI, he said, “There was no question of demerging them. A part of their shares may get listed but we are working on that... all the approvals are being obtained.”

NEW DELHI: Coal India (CIL) Chairman Pramod Agrawal on Tuesday said Coal India has not raised prices of coal in the last four years to ensure its supply at competitive prices to consumers compared to the international market. While addressing shareholders at the company’s 48th AGM, the Chairman said the miner is committed to increasing its production and supplies to the mandated levels to ensure that the country gets power at a just price. “At a time when international coal prices are much higher, Coal India continues to supply its coal to Indian consumers at highly competitive prices, with no price increase over the last four years,” said Agrawal in his address. He also said CIL is trying to list subsidiaries Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) but asserted that there was no question of demerging them. The company has a total of eight subsidiaries. Coal India meets 80% of the country’s dry fuel requirement. CIL added that in the prevailing circumstances, bringing all stakeholders on board (for price hike) is difficult. “Prices of diesel and explosives have gone up and the wage negotiations are also underway,” he added. On the plans to list BCCL and CMPDI, he said, “There was no question of demerging them. A part of their shares may get listed but we are working on that... all the approvals are being obtained.”