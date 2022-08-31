Home Business

Coal India Limited has not raised coal prices in last 4 years: Chairman

CIL added that in the prevailing circumstances, bringing all stakeholders on board (for price hike) is difficult.  

Published: 31st August 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Coal India (CIL) Chairman Pramod Agrawal on Tuesday said Coal India has not raised prices of coal in the last four years to ensure its supply at competitive prices to consumers compared to the international market. 

While addressing shareholders at the company’s 48th AGM, the Chairman said the miner is committed to increasing its production and supplies to the mandated levels to ensure that the country gets power at a just price. “At a time when international coal prices are much higher, Coal India continues to supply its coal to Indian consumers at highly competitive prices, with no price increase over the last four years,” said Agrawal in his address.

He also said CIL is trying to list subsidiaries Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) but asserted that there was no question of demerging them. The company has a total of eight subsidiaries. Coal India meets 80% of the country’s dry fuel requirement.  

CIL added that in the prevailing circumstances, bringing all stakeholders on board (for price hike) is difficult.  “Prices of diesel and explosives have gone up and the wage negotiations are also underway,” he added.  On the plans to list BCCL and CMPDI, he said, “There was no question of demerging them. A part of their shares may get listed but we are working on that... all the approvals are being obtained.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal India Pramod Agrawal coal prices
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp