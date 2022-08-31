Home Business

Fiscal deficit touches 20.5 per cent of annual target in Apr-Jul: Official data

Last year too, the government had managed to mop 34.2 per cent of its annual estimate during April-July.

Published: 31st August 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government's fiscal deficit touched 20.5 per cent of the annual target in the July 2022 quarter against 21.3 per cent a year ago, reflecting improvement in public finance, as per official data released on Wednesday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit - the difference between expenditure and revenue - was Rs 3,40,831 crore during the April-July period this financial year.

A fiscal deficit is a reflection of government borrowings from the market.

As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the government's receipts, including taxes, stood at Rs 7.85 lakh crore or 34.4 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) for 2022-23.

During the year-ago period, it was nearly the same at 34.6 per cent.

The tax revenue stood at Rs 6.66 lakh crore or 34.4 per cent of this year's BE.

READ HERE | Latest GDP numbers make for a pretty jingle as Indian economy begins to hum again

Last year too, the government had managed to mop 34.2 per cent of its annual estimate during April-July.

The data further revealed that the central government's total expenditure was Rs 11.26 lakh crore or 28.6 per cent of the BE 2022-23, almost same as in the year-ago period.

Capital expenditure was 27.8 per cent of the full-year budget target compared to 23.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year, as per the monthly account of the Union government up to July 2022, released by the CGA.

For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 per cent of the GDP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fiscal deficit
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp