Independent publisher Head of Zeus, Bloomsbury's new acquisition, to begin its India foray

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bloomsbury Plc which recently acquired the UK's leading independent publisher Head of Zeus (HoZ) will start selling its titles in the Indian subcontinent through its wholly owned subsidiary (Bloomsbury India) from September and will include books from its widely famous imprints Aria, Apollo, Zephyr, Aries and Ad Astra.

This will give readers in India access to bestselling HoZeus books by authors including Dan Jones, Cixin Liu, Min Jin Lee, Ben Okri, Sally Gardner, and Elodie Harper.

The India foray is in line with the globally planned roll-out of Head of Zeus books following the strategic acquisition of the leading independent publisher by Bloomsbury Publishing Plc in May 2021.

Head of Zeus is an independent publisher of genre fiction, narrative non-fiction and children's books, based in London. It has published many bestsellers, won literary prizes and industry awards. Its author Cixin Liu's bestselling science fiction trilogy, "The Three-Body Trilogy", is being adapted for Netflix by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of HBO's 'Game of Thrones'.

"The recent acquisitions of publishing companies like Red Globe Press and Head of Zeus by our parent company will help us continue to expand our range in the academic, professional and trade division and support our long-term consumer growth strategy, with new high-quality authors and effective publishing across all formats, including e-book and audio," Bloomsbury India said.

Welcoming this eagerly anticipated move, Bloomsbury India Managing Director Rajiv Beri said: "Since the acquisition of Head of Zeus we have been waiting to launch their amazing list in India. The richness, diversity and uniqueness of their titles will delight all."

"I'm delighted to be working with Bloomsbury India as they take the reins of our sales and distribution in that territory," said Head of Zeus, CEO Nicolas Cheetham.

