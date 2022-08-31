Home Business

Inflation hits 9.1 per cent in countries using euro currency; driven by Russia-Ukraine war

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1%, up from 8.9% in July, according to the latest figures released on August 31 by the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Published: 31st August 2022 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Dollars, foreign currency, USD

Image used for representational purposes only( File photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fueled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1%, up from 8.9% in July, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997.

Prices are also rising in many other countries as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on, triggering unprecedented increases for energy and food that are squeezing household finances. This summer has seen a wave of protests and strikes around the world by workers pushing for higher wages and people fed up with the high cost of living.

Inflation in Britain, Denmark and Norway, which have their own currencies, is also surging, according to official data released earlier this month. Inflation is also high in the U.S., adding urgency for the Fed to keep raising interest rates. Prices were up 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, thought that was lower than 9.1% in June.

In the euro zone, energy prices surged 38.3%, though the rate was slightly lower than the previous month, while food prices rose at a faster pace of 10.6%, according to Eurostat's preliminary estimate.

While global supply pressures have been easing in recent months, “specific European problems continue to push inflation higher," ING Bank economist Bert Colijn wrote in an analyst note. “The gas supply crisis and droughts are adding to persisting supply-side pressures on inflation at the moment."

Russia, a major energy producer, has been reducing the flow of gas to European countries that have sided with Ukraine in the war, a move that's wreaked havoc with prices.

At the same time, nearly half of Europe has been afflicted by an unprecedented drought that's hurting farm economies, crimping production of staple crops like corn, and driving up food prices.

Price rises for manufactured goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books accelerated to 5%, and the cost of services rose 3.8%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation European countries Euro currency Russia Ukraine war Russia Ukraine
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp