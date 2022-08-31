Home Business

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s IPO to open on September 5, price band at Rs 500-525 

Tamil Nadu-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s Rs 832-crore initial public offering of up to 15,840,000 equity shares with the face value of Rs 10 each will open on September 5.

Published: 31st August 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

IPO, initial public offering

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank’s Rs 832-crore initial public offering (IPO) of up to 15,840,000 equity shares with the face value of Rs 10 each will open September 5.

Price band per share has been fixed at Rs 500-525. At the upper end of the price band, the Tuticorin-based lender is expected to garner Rs 831.6 crore through the IPO that will close on September 7. TMB, one of the oldest private sector banks in the country, has proposed to utilise the fresh equity to increase the bank’s tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements. 

Not more than 10% of the offer will be available for allocation to retail investors (retail individual bidders), the bank said in a statement quoting SEBI regulations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank TMB IPO
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp