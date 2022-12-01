Inflation will be within the tolerance band: Finance Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that India will succeed in handling inflation better and it will be well within the tolerance band by early next year or the middle of next year.

She said the government has already put in place a “very good framework” in place to address supply-side pressures on food prices. “We probably will succeed in handling inflation better and there is clearly a picture from the RBI that is on a downward slide and it will be well within the tolerance band by early next year or middle of next year,” said Sitharaman, who is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2023-24 early next year. The retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) has remained above the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6% since January.

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that India will succeed in handling inflation better and it will be well within the tolerance band by early next year or the middle of next year. She said the government has already put in place a “very good framework” in place to address supply-side pressures on food prices. “We probably will succeed in handling inflation better and there is clearly a picture from the RBI that is on a downward slide and it will be well within the tolerance band by early next year or middle of next year,” said Sitharaman, who is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2023-24 early next year. The retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) has remained above the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6% since January.