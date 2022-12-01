Home Business

Inflation will be within the tolerance band: Finance Minister

She said the government has already put in place a “very good framework” in place to address supply side pressures on food prices. 

Published: 01st December 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Inflation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that India will succeed in handling inflation better and it will be well within the tolerance band by early next year or the middle of next year. 

She said the government has already put in place a “very good framework” in place to address supply-side pressures on food prices. “We probably will succeed in handling inflation better and there is clearly a picture from the RBI that is on a downward slide and it will be well within the tolerance band by early next year or middle of next year,” said Sitharaman, who is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2023-24 early next year. The retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) has remained above the Reserve Bank’s comfort level of 6% since January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister inflation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp