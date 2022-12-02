Home Business

Air India resumes direct flights between Bengaluru and San Francisco

Currently, the airline operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark.

Published: 02nd December 2022 08:27 PM

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India on Friday resumed direct services from Bengaluru to San Francisco and now the airline has 37 non-stop flights every week between various Indian and US cities.

After taking over Air India in January this year, the Tata group is expanding its network as well as fleet.

In a release, the airline said it is resuming the non-stop flight connecting Bengaluru to San Francisco.

The flight will operate thrice a week on Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays with the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

The service started on Friday.

The last time Air India operated the Bengaluru-San Francisco flight was on March 20, 2022.

"The direct distance between Bengaluru and San Francisco is 13,993 km approx. and the cities are diametrically at opposite ends of the world with a time zone change of approx.13.5 hours. The total flight time on this route will be of more than 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that particular day," the release said.

With the resumption of services, Air India now has 37 non-stop flights per week between India and the US.

Currently, the airline operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark.

Air India is set to spread its wings further in the US with the commencement of its first-ever non-stop service between Mumbai and San Francisco and to New York, the release said.

