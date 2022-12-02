Home Business

Markets settle lower after 8 days of rally

Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies were among the winners.

Published: 02nd December 2022 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, halting their eight-day rally, amid a weak trend in global markets and emergence of profit-taking.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 415.69 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 62,868.50.

During the day, it tanked 604.56 points or 0.95 per cent to 62,679.63.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 116.40 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 18,696.10.

Among the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, Nestle, HDFC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and HCL Technologies were among the winners.

"The rally in the domestic market was halted by negative cues from global counterparts and broad-based profit-booking in large caps.

The correction in the market was led by auto stocks as the sales data came in lower-than-expected due to weaker exports and sequential de-stocking," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In the past eight days, the BSE benchmark had jumped 2,139.35 points or 3.49 per cent.

"Markets witnessed profit-taking and lost over half a per cent, taking a breather after the recent surge," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The broader market, however, bucked the trend and ended in the green, with the BSE midcap gauge settling 0.80 per cent higher and smallcap index climbed 0.70 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, power fell 1.23 per cent, auto declined 1.12 per cent, utilities (1.10 per cent), teck (0.52 per cent), consumer durables (0.46 per cent), IT (0.41 per cent) and bankex (0.32 per cent).

Commodities, industrials, capital goods, telecommunication and metal were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon trade.

Wall Street had ended lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent lower at USD 86.77 per barrel.

The BSE benchmark had climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high, on Thursday.

The Nifty advanced 54.15 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 18,812.50, its new record closing high.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,565.93 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sensex stock exchange stock market
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp