TN govt to bring policies to support web3 ecosystem: Information minister Thangaraj

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is trying to come up with new policies and revise the existing policies based on the suggestions from the industry to nurture the web3 ecosystem, state Information technology minister Mano Thangaraj has said. The state has great talents and hence has potential in emerging technologies, he said. The minister was speaking at the Tech Next 2022 - Future of Tech Web 3.0 conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) here. “We have initiated interactions with the information technology (IT) sector and academia and could bring change in the sector,” he said. Mano Thangaraj further said various efforts are taken by the department, including iTNT Hub. It aims to connect start-ups working in emerging and deep tech areas with the academic network of more than 570+ engineering colleges, and engage with researchers and industry partners to spur innovation.