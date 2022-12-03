Inter-state fee waived on hydro power

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to achieve its power requirement from renewable energy sources, power ministry has issued an order for the waiver of inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges on transmission of electricity generated from new hydro-power projects.

The said waiver is already available to solar and wind power projects. In 2019, the government declared hydropower projects as the renewable source of power in March, 2019, However, waiver of inter-state transmission charges, provided to solar and wind projects, had not been extended to hydro power projects.

“In order to remove this discrepancy and to provide a level playing field to hydro projects, the ministry decided to extend the waiver of ISTS Charges on the transmission of power from new hydro power projects.

“Government has set an ambitious plan to have 500 GW of generation capacity from non-fossil energy based sources by 2030. Hydro power projects, being clean, green and sustainable will be of paramount importance in our clean energy transition journey,” said the ministry in a statement.

