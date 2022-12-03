Home Business

Inter-state fee waived on hydro power

The said waiver is already available to solar and wind power projects.

Published: 03rd December 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

dam, hydro power, NHPC,

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to achieve its power requirement from renewable energy sources, power ministry has issued an order for the waiver of inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges on transmission of electricity generated from new hydro-power projects. 

The said waiver is already available to solar and wind power projects. In 2019, the government declared hydropower projects as the renewable source of power in March, 2019, However, waiver of inter-state transmission charges, provided to solar and wind projects, had not been extended to hydro power projects. 

“In order to remove this discrepancy and to provide a level playing field to hydro projects, the ministry decided to extend the waiver of ISTS Charges on the transmission of power from new hydro power projects. 

“Government has set an ambitious plan to have 500 GW of generation capacity from non-fossil energy based sources by 2030. Hydro power projects, being clean, green and sustainable will be of paramount importance in our clean energy transition journey,” said the ministry in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Airtel 5G
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp