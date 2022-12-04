Home Business

'SpiceJet expects improvement in operations, restructuring benefits in Dec quarter'

Hit by high fuel prices and rupee depreciation, SpiceJet saw its net loss widen to Rs 789 crore in the June quarter.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet flight (File Photo | PTI)

SpiceJet flight. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet, which is looking to raise USD 200 million, expects to see improvement in operations and restructuring benefits in the current quarter of this financial year.

The budget carrier's chief Ajay Singh has told shareholders that it has also completed a series of settlements with most of the major partners, including manufacturers and lessors.

Hit by high fuel prices and rupee depreciation, SpiceJet saw its net loss widen to Rs 789 crore in the June quarter.

The airline is also facing other headwinds, including some of its aircraft having technical snags in recent times, and quite a few of its Boeing 737 planes were deregistered due to non-payment of dues to lessors.

In his message in the airline's annual report for 2021-22 fiscal, Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director, said the airline industry worldwide continues to undergo a transformation.

"The sky-high fuel prices, depreciating rupee, erratic passenger demand and disrupted supply chains have deferred growth plans and expanded losses," he noted.

The airline has received shareholders' nod for transfer of its logistics business to SpiceXpress and the process of hiving off the cargo and logistics platform is expected to be completed soon.

"Our logistics business has been valued at Rs 25,557.7 million and the transfer of business under this process will help us significantly strengthen our balance sheet and wipe out the negative net worth of our business. We expect to see improvement in operations and restructuring benefits will be visible starting Q3 FY2023," Singh said.

The airline is scheduled to hold its annual general meeting on December 26.

Singh also said the airline is engaged with investment bankers to raise up to USD 200 million in order to achieve its future plans and that the increase in the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to Rs 1,500 crore will go a long way in providing the much-needed stability to the sector.

"The infusion of additional funds will help SpiceJet normalise its obligations, unground its fleet and induct new planes into our fleet; we have also completed a series of settlements with most of our major partners including manufacturers and lessors setting the stage for our seamless growth and expansion," he said.

In October, SpiceJet carried 8.29 lakh passengers on local routes and its domestic share stood at 7.3 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet aviation
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp