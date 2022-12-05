Home Business

Air India to lease 12 more aircraft comprising A320 neo, Boeing 777

The A320 neo will be operated on the airline's domestic as well as short-to-medium haul international routes, Air India said.

Published: 05th December 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Air India on Monday said it will lease 12 more aircraft comprising both A320 neo and Boeing 777, which are expected to be inducted in its existing fleet in the first half of 2023.

The new planes will be deployed on the airline's short, medium and long-haul international routes, Air India said in a statement.

Air India said it has leased 42 aircraft since its privatisation in January this year.

Of the 12 new leased planes, six are wide-body Boeing 777-300ER, while the remaining six are narrow-body Airbus A320 neo, as per the statement.

The airline had in September this year announced that it will be adding 30 leased aircraft -- 21 A320, 4 A321 and 5 B777-200LR in its fleet over a 15-months period, amid its plan to have 30 per cent share in both domestic and international markets.

The A320 neo will be operated on the airline's domestic as well as short-to-medium haul international routes, Air India said.

The airline said the B777-300 ER will have four-class configuration -- first, business, premium economy and economy -- to connect metro cities with more international destinations.

In addition to leasing of aircraft, Air India has also brought back into operations 19 aircraft, which were grounded for a long time while nine more such planes are expected to join the fleet, it stated.

As part of the expansion, Air India is enhancing the frequency of flights between key cities on the domestic routes, besides announcing expansion of international flight services.

"Growing our network is an essential part of Air India's Vihaan. AI transformational journey and we remain committed to increasing connectivity and frequency of flights both domestically and internationally," said Campbell Wilson, Managing Director and CEO at Air India.

The additional aircraft leases will support the airline's near-term growth even as it finalises plans to refresh and significantly grow the company's long-term fleet, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India A320 neo Boeing 777
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp