Home Business

Walmart, Flipkart join hands with NSIC to help MSMEs grow, unlock export potential

Tens of thousands of MSMEs have registered for the Vriddhi programme from metros and Tier II and III cities across India.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Salary, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Walmart and Flipkart on Tuesday joined hands with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to accelerate capacity building for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India, help them unlock export potential and become part of retail supply chains locally and globally.

The agreement was signed at a summit here to mark the milestone of 20,000 MSMEs completing their training under the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme, of which Swasti is a programme partner.

The Vriddhi programme also includes training, seminars and mentoring sessions conducted regularly for MSMEs.

Tens of thousands of MSMEs have registered for the programme from metros and Tier II and III cities across India.

The partnership will enhance access for participating MSMEs to schemes offered by the NSIC while making learning resources of Vriddhi available to MSMEs registered with the NSIC.

"The Indian MSME sector currently comprises 6.3 crore MSMEs that employ more than 11 crore people. We look forward to Walmart's continued support to the growing MSME sector in the country," Minister of MSMEs Narayan Rane said, adding, "We are trying to increase exports from the sector."

Through Vridhhi programme being implemented by Walmart and Flipkart, all MSMEs by way of getting e-marketing support or digitization will be benefitted, National Small Industries Corporation CMD Gaurang Dixit said.

Through this partnership, MSMEs across the country can get the necessary support required to further expand their businesses nationally and across the globe, he added.

Jason Fremstad, Senior Vice President, Supplier Development at Walmart, said, "With our ongoing commitment to triple exports from India by 2027 to USD 10 billion annually, we look forward to supporting more small businesses in their efforts by providing potential access to online and offline markets in India and globally."

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said: "Technology and innovation will play a critical role in the growth of small businesses in India. With that mission, our efforts are focused on helping them digitise their business and explore growth opportunities through e-commerce. We are delighted to continue to deepen our engagement with NSIC through this MoU and expand opportunities to small businesses, artisans, weavers across India."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walmart Flipkart National Small Industries Corporation MSMEs Vriddhi programme
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp